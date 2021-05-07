Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €199.33 ($234.51).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE opened at €152.90 ($179.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €184.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €171.79. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -131.13.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.