Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PINC. Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.08 on Friday. Premier has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Premier by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Premier by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

