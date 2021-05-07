Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.15

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and traded as low as $24.98. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 468 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

