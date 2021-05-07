FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $309.22

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $309.22 and last traded at $304.34, with a volume of 40482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.28.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,266 shares of company stock valued at $42,499,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

