Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $521.50

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 521.50 ($6.81) and last traded at GBX 521.15 ($6.81), with a volume of 265489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.50 ($6.70).

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNT. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 428.89 ($5.60).

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 742.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 481.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 447.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In related news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian acquired 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £225,525 ($294,649.86). Also, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

