FB Financial Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

FBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of FBK opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.