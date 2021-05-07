Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.