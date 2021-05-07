Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

VKTX stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $450.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.