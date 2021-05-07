Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Lancashire alerts:

LCSHF stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.