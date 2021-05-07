Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Geberit presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36. Geberit has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $70.02.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.