Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

