Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

