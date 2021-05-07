William Blair Weighs in on Xilinx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

Xilinx stock opened at $122.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.25. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

