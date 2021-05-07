Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Trend Micro alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TMICY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of TMICY stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.