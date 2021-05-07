William Blair Comments on Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $56.93 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,838,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,384,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,082 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

