Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

