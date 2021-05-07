Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHLAF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $278.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.24. Schindler has a 52 week low of $212.55 and a 52 week high of $315.65.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

