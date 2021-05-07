Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

