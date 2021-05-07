ScS Group (LON:SCS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $249.33

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.33 ($3.26) and traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.57). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45), with a volume of 71,242 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £100.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.09.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.