Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $31.50.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 825,248 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $18,689,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

