USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.74

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.83. USD Partners shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 144,957 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.37.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 138.61% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $48,554.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in USD Partners by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 26.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

