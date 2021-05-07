ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $98.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. ExlService has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. Analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

