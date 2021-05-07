Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

HBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.46 million, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 6.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 135,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

