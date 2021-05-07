Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

BBAR stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $5.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

