Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DSP Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for DSP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $272.94 million, a PE ratio of -59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

In other news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $51,111.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DSP Group by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 760,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,092,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DSP Group by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DSP Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,567,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

