Public Storage Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.79 Per Share (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $11.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $275.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.00. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Storage by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

