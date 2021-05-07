NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 196.70 ($2.57) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of £22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

