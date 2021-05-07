Zacks: Analysts Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

GLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

GLTO opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18. Galecto has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $15,856,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.