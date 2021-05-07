Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Denbury reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%.

Several research firms have commented on DEN. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

DEN stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.