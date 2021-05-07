Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $150.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.57.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $129.74 on Monday. Apple has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.