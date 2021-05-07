Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.84.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$10.43 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.49.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,787.06. Also, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total transaction of C$100,879.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$515,067.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,504.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

