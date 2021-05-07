FY2021 EPS Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $463.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

