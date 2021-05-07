Croda International’s (CRDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRDA. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,531.82 ($72.27).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,746 ($88.14) on Tuesday. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 4,824 ($63.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,980.32 ($91.20). The company has a market cap of £9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 43.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,570.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,387.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total value of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total value of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76). In the last three months, insiders have bought 306 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,773 and have sold 1,787 shares valued at $11,508,938.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

