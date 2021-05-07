Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 210 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 197.17 ($2.58).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 177.10 ($2.31) on Monday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £30.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 152.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

