eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $63.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.93.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $5,784,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.