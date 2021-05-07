BMO Capital Markets Increases Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Price Target to $166.00

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GSY stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 48,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.