Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ET. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.73.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 37,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 38.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

