Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

EBKDY opened at $18.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

