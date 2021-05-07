B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Shares of BMRA stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of -0.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Biomerica by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

