Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $3.42. Salzgitter shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 3,001 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.