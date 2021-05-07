Critical Review: Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) & Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiangsu Expressway has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Jiangsu Expressway pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sampo Oyj and Jiangsu Expressway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo Oyj 1 3 4 0 2.38 Jiangsu Expressway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Jiangsu Expressway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo Oyj $12.62 billion 2.16 $1.27 billion N/A N/A Jiangsu Expressway $1.43 billion 4.10 $607.70 million N/A N/A

Sampo Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Jiangsu Expressway.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Jiangsu Expressway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo Oyj N/A 10.67% 2.51% Jiangsu Expressway N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Jiangsu Expressway on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance. It also provides life, individual and group pension, home and content, illness, animal, electronics, change of ownership, workers' compensation, marine, aviation, and transport insurance, as well as wealth management services. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 17 road and bridge projects; and owned approximately 840 kilometers of roads and bridges. The company also offers passenger transportation; and development and operation of ancillary services along the toll roads and bridges, including refueling, catering, shopping, advertising, accommodation, etc. In addition, it engages in real estate development activities. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China. Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a subsidiary of Jiangsu Communications Holding Company Limited.

