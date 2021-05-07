Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $126.39 on Thursday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Woodward by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

