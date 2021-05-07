IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IGM. Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.29.

IGM opened at C$44.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.61 and a 12-month high of C$45.34.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

