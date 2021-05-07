Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Baxter International Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baxter International in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after acquiring an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

