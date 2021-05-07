KeyCorp Weighs in on Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE WTS opened at $134.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.