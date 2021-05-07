Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%.

SBT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

