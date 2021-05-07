FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gray Television in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

GTN opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gray Television by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gray Television by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.