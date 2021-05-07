FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($2.25) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.69). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,449,495 shares of company stock valued at $158,416,585 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.