Metromile, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metromile in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42. Metromile has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth about $65,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth about $494,000.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

