The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,471.85

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,471.85 ($58.43) and traded as high as GBX 4,755 ($62.12). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,752 ($62.09), with a volume of 286,977 shares.

BKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,235.22 ($68.40).

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,539.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,471.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider William Jackson purchased 1,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total value of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

